Bihar violence: BJP alleges partisan probe, JD-U says actions evidence-based

Bihar governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Monday assured a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation that he would seek a report from the state government on the Sasaram and Biharsharief communal violence during Ram Navmi and the subsequent developments, said party state president Samrat Choudhary.

Bihar BJP state president Samrat Choudhary. (File Photo)

However, Janata Dal-United (JD-U) spokesman Neeraj Kumar immediately hit back, saying the police action was evidence-based and arrests were made from both the communities on the basis of whatever came out in police investigation, and many persons from both sides were also let off after they were found innocent during interrogation.

The BJP delegation comprising Choudhary, leader of Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha, former deputy chief minister Tar Kishor Prasad, senior BJP leader Nand Kishor Yadav among others, presented a memorandum to the governor and sought an impartial inquiry by a Patna high court judge into the turn of events leading to clashes, saying that “it pointed to be the handiwork of PFI (Popular Front of India) and organisations like it”.

The development happened after the BJP state chief’s visit to Sasaram and Biharsharief, where he sat on dharna against the arrests. In connection with the Sasaram violence, police had earlier picked up former BJP legislator Jawahar Prasad, while in Biharsharief, Bajrang Dal convenor Kundan Kumar was arrested along with others affiliated to different organisations.

Accusing the state government of implicating innocent people to appease a section of the population, the memorandum said that after the incidents of stone pelting and attack on Ram Navmi procession, “the police under pressure from the government not only picked up innocent persons of a particular community, but also pressurised them by making fake videos on mobile to reveal some names they want to be implicated”.

“Recording of statements happens before judicial magistrates. Had the police been active and alert, the incident would have never happened, as there was a well-defined route for the procession. The violence was part of a well-planned conspiracy to stop the visit of Union home minister Amit Shah to Sasaram. There was violence because there were no administrative steps to ensure peace during an important festival. The only reason for the incidents are administrative negligence, but no action has been taken against any official. It calls for impartial probe as to why the police is acting in a partisan way and why there is an attempt to give protection to PFI-type organisations,” said Choudhary.

The BJP state chief said that after violence, even before the police could initiate inquiry, the CM gave his verdict to tilt the direction by pointing fingers at the BJP. “The fact is that he was himself behind the conspiracy to stop Amit Shah’s visit. The government tries to play down bomb explosions by PFI by labelling them crackers, but is quick to nab others if it suits its appeasement policy. There was a marriage at Bajran Dal’s Biharsharief convenor Kundan Kumar’s house, but the police arrested him and misbehaved with his wife and family. Action should be taken against those police officials,” he added.

JD-U spokesman Neeraj Kumar said “political FIRs will not serve any purpose, as all actions in the Nitish government are evidence-based and for everyone to see and analyse”. “Those who created trouble in a hitherto peaceful place are facing action as per law and they are from both communities. Those who were found innocent during interrogation were allowed to go and they, too, belonged to both the communities. There is no action without evidence against anyone. In Sasaram, 35 persons were freed after interrogation and they included 23 Hindus and 10 Muslims. Facts speak for themselves,” he added.

Kumar said that the BJP should look within as to why its leaders or its affiliate organisations were in the police scanner due to their actions and if they were facing the law, why the party was not exploring legal options for their bail. “We are also sad that the young boys will suffer all their life for their actions at a time when they should have strived for employment due to their involvement in communal violence. Those associated with Bajrang Dal, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), and BJP have also come under police lens during investigation and it is an alarming trend. If Muslims have been found involved, they have also met the same fate,” he added.

Bihar politics has been on boil recently after JD-U MP Kaushlendra Kumar demanded that the Bajrang Dal should be banned, alleging that it organises mob and whips up passion in the name of Ram”. Later, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders attacked the proposed visit of Bageshwar Dham preacher Dhiendra Shastri. Earlier, Bihar’s education minister Chandrashekhar, who had stirred a controversy by speaking against a section of the epic Ramcharitmanas, said that Shastri could go to jail if he tried to whip up passion during his visit from May 13-17.

