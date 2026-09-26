Patna, The heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of the Gandak river originating from Nepal prompted the Bihar government to step up preparedness in vulnerable districts on Saturday, an official statement said.

Bihar govt asks officials to step up preparedness amid rain in neighbouring Nepal, CS holds meeting

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Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit chaired a high-level meeting this morning and directed district administrations to remain on alert and closely monitor river levels, embankments, low-lying areas, riverbank villages, bridges and roads, it said.

The alert covers districts linked to the Gandak, Bagmati and Kosi river systems, said a statement issued by the Water Resources Department.

West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Saran, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Saharsa, Supaul, Madhepura, Katihar, Khagaria and Begusarai are among the districts for which the alert was issued.

Notably, more than 50.49 lakh people have been affected by floods in 15 districts in the state.

The water discharge from the Valmikinagar Barrage on the Gandak river stood at 2,86,800 cusecs at 11 am, while the river was showing a rising trend amid heavy rain in Nepal, prompting the authorities to keep all regional officials on alert, according to the statement.

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{{^usCountry}} The Kosi river has receded, but districts along the river have been asked to maintain vigilance, it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Kosi river has receded, but districts along the river have been asked to maintain vigilance, it said. {{/usCountry}}

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The CS directed officials to ensure adequate availability of boats, life jackets and rescue equipment, while NDRF and SDRF teams have been asked to remain on alert.

The authorities have also been instructed to disseminate early warnings through public address systems and evacuate people from vulnerable areas to safe locations, if required, the statement said.

The chief secretary asked district magistrates to maintain coordination among the administration, police, and the departments of water resources and disaster management and keep resources on standby for immediate rescue and relief operations.

The public has been advised not to panic or pay heed to rumours. The Disaster Management Department's toll-free number 1070 can be contacted for emergency assistance.

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At the Birpur Barrage on the Kosi river, the discharge peaked at 3,13,595 cusecs at 6 am on Saturday. The situation is expected to remain normal, an official said.

The Flood Management Improvement Support Centre had forecast a discharge of 3,53,407 cusecs in the Kosi river at 6 am and 3,81,638 cusecs in the Gandak at midnight on September 26.

The Ganga's water level is currently low, another official said.

"The possibility of flooding is therefore considered low, though the authorities are maintaining continuous monitoring and vigilance," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.