Bihar govt hikes legislators’ pay & perks; 3,475-cr for execution of pending projects

PATNA: The state cabinet on Tuesday approved substantial hike in pay and perks of the members of legislative assembly and the legislative council, apart from raising the vehicle loan and allotment of railway coupon, people aware of the development said.

Though officials are tight-lipped about the exact details, it’s reliably learnt that the total monthly emoluments of MLAs and MLCs would be raised by ₹25,000-30,000. Loan allowance for vehicle has been raised to ₹25 lakh from the existing limit of ₹15 lakh. Similarly, annual allotment of travel coupon has been increased to ₹4 lakh against the earlier allocation of ₹3 lakh.

Additional chief secretary, finance, S Sidharth said that cabinet at its meeting chaired by chief minister Nitish Kumar approved hike in salary and other allowances of the legislators, besides other 39 proposals that came up for discussion.

Sidharth said that the cabinet gave its nod for release of ₹3474.99 crore from the Bihar contingency fund (BCF) to be spent by energy, industries, road construction, rural works department, water resources department, health and science and technology department. The departments would be receive the fund against the proposals they had sent to the Centre for seeking special assistance under capital investment.

Sidharth, who is also the additional chief secretary of finance, said that the Central government has released part payment of the proposals worth ₹8,046 crore, which were sent for getting interest free loan for a period of 50 years. “The Central government has released ₹4,030 crore as loan for capital investment in two instalments. We are hoping that the rest of money would be released soon. The concerned departments are being released the fund against the proposals from the BCF and later it would be adjusted through budgetary provisions,” Sidharth said.

The cabinet also gave its consent for creation of around 534 posts in different grades with various departments, which include health, science and technology, law department, etc, people aware of the development said.

