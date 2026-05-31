Patna, The Bihar government has rescued 122 child labourers in the last 10 days and registered FIRs against 60 employers during a statewide enforcement drive aimed at eliminating child labour, officials said on Sunday.

Bihar govt rescues 122 child labourers, registers FIRs against 60 employers

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According to a statement issued by the Labour Resources and Migrant Workers Welfare Department, intensive inspections and raids were conducted at 222 locations across the state between May 20 and May 30 as part of a special rescue and awareness campaign.

The operation was launched to advance the government's goal of making Bihar free from child labour, it added.

"Child labour not only violates the law but also deprives children of their rights to education, health, safety and a dignified life. The practice adversely affects children's physical, mental, and social development and denies them opportunities for a better future. Therefore, the government is committed to ensuring a zero-tolerance approach against child labour," said Arun Shankar Prasad, who heads the department.

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{{^usCountry}} Under the Child and Adolescent Labour Act, 1986, employing a child is a punishable offence carrying penalties ranging from ₹20,000 to ₹50,000 and imprisonment of up to two years, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the Child and Adolescent Labour Act, 1986, employing a child is a punishable offence carrying penalties ranging from ₹20,000 to ₹50,000 and imprisonment of up to two years, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The government's campaign against child labour involves a multi-pronged strategy that includes identifying and rescuing child labourers, facilitating their rehabilitation, linking them to education and ensuring that their families receive benefits under government welfare schemes, officials said.

Special task forces instituted by the government are inspecting hotels, roadside eateries, restaurants, tea stalls, garages, workshops, brick kilns, domestic establishments and commercial units considered vulnerable to the employment of children, they added.

The Bihar government provides financial assistance of ₹25,000 from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to rescued adolescent labourers to help them continue their education, access skill development opportunities and reintegrate into mainstream society, a statement issued by the department said.

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Ahead of World Day Against Child Labour on June 12, awareness programmes, including debates, essay-writing and painting competitions, pledge-taking events and rallies, are being organised across the state because collective action by the government and society is necessary to eradicate child labour, it added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.