Mon, Dec 08, 2025
Bihar govt to constitute 100 fast-track courts to expedite disposal of criminal cases: Home min

PTI, Patna
Published on: Dec 08, 2025 03:12 am IST

Bihar will set up 100 fast-track courts to expedite 18 lakh pending cases, easing the burden on regular courts and improving judicial efficiency.

Bihar Home Minister Samrat Choudhary on Sunday announced that the state government will establish 100 fast-track courts (FTCs) to ensure the swift disposal of pending cases.

Bihar dy CM Samrat Choudhary

He said that the move also aims to ease the burden on regular courts for them to accord due attention to sensitive cases.

Choudhary said the decision in this regard has been made considering that over 18 lakh cases are pending before different courts in the state.

The constitution of FTCs will “bring in a big relief” to the judicial system and litigants, he said.

“To operationalise 100 FTCs across 38 districts and sub-divisions, the government will undertake large-scale recruitment,” the home minister asserted in a statement.

He said that a total of 900 posts, including those of bench clerks, office clerks, stenographers, deposition writers, data entry operators, drivers, process servers and peons, will be filled.

Choudhary also announced that 79 courts will be designated as ‘act courts’ to fast-track cases related to the Arms Act. Swift resolution of such serious cases, he said, will strengthen law and order in the state.

The minister said that Patna alone will get eight fast-track courts, while four courts each will be set up in Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga and Bhagalpur. Three FTCs each are planned for Nalanda (Bihar Sharif), Rohtas (Sasaram), Saran (Chhapra), Begusarai, Vaishali (Hajipur), East Champaran (Motihari), Samastipur and Madhubani.

Similarly, two courts each will be established in West Champaran (Bettiah), Saharsa, Purnea, Munger, Nawada, Jehanabad, Arwal, Aurangabad, Kaimur (Bhabhua), Buxar, Bhojpur (Arrah), Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Siwan, Gopalganj, Supaul, Madhepura, Araria, Kishanganj, Katihar, Banka, Jamui, Sheikhpura, Lakhisarai and Khagaria. One FTC each is also proposed for the sub-divisional courts of Naugachia and Bagaha.

