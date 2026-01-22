Bihar: Illegal firecracker blast kills man, injures 3 in Siwan

An explosion triggered by the suspected illegal manufacture of firecrackers killed a 50-year-old man and left three of his family members grievously injured in Hussain Ganj block of Bihar’s Siwan district on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Murtuza Mansoori. Representational image.

The incident occurred on the same day chief minister Nitish Kumar was in Hussain Ganj as part of his ‘Samriddhi Yatra’, though officials clarified that the blast site was around seven kilometres away from the venue of the CM’s programme. The explosion triggered panic among residents living nearby.

Police said preliminary investigations suggested that illegal firecrackers were being manufactured inside Mansoori’s house and the blast occurred when containers packed with firecrackers caught fire. The district administration is probing whether the fireworks unit had any valid licence.

According to police, the powerful explosion blew off the asbestos roof of the house and hurled Mansoori’s charred body several feet away from the structure. When locals rushed to the spot, they found his family members engulfed in flames. The residents doused the fire and rushed the injured to a hospital.

Officials said Mansoori had earlier been arrested for illegally manufacturing firecrackers at his residence and was engaged in the same activity at the time of the blast. Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams were pressed into service to ascertain the exact nature of the explosion.

Police said the blast took place at Mansoori’s house in Bargam village, where firecrackers were allegedly being manufactured illegally. After receiving information, a police team led by Siwan superintendent of police Puran Jha immediately reached the spot.

“Murtuza was found dead and three of his family members were injured. All the injured were taken to the nearest government hospital. Murtuza’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination,” Jha said.

Locals said the intensity of the explosion damaged walls and roofs of some nearby houses. They demanded immediate compensation and rehabilitation from the administration. The incident has raised serious questions about administrative preparedness and control over illegal activities ahead of the chief minister’s visit.