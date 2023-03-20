Bihar: Liquor smuggler killed in gun fight, his 3 associates held, says police

A liquor smuggler, wanted in at least five cases, was killed in an exchange of fire between the police and the liquor traders at the Boothnagra village bordering areas of Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur districts in Bihar, police said.

An exchange of fire took place between the police and the liquor traders at the Boothnagra village (Representative Photo)

The incident took place around 3.30am on Monday during a raid at the hideout location of wanted criminal Prince Singh alias Nepali, police said.

Sitamarhi superintendent of police (SP) Harkishore Rai told HT that acting on the tip-off, separate teams were formed and sent to the Nanpur police station area to nab Singh and his associates.

“We received information on Sunday late evening that Prince and his associates gathered at Boothnagara village to commit a crime,” he said.

He said that during the raid, when they tried to nab him, Singh and his four associates shot at the police team and in return fire, Singh suffered bullet injuries and succumbed on way to the hospital.

After the gunfight, police arrested three of his associates, identified as Vishal Singh, Sonu Mishra alias Gangesh and Rupesh Mishra alias Bambam and also recovered a country-made pistol, the SP said.

“A massive manhunt has been launched in the adjoining areas to nab other members of the liquor mafia,” he added.

