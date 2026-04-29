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Bihar: Main suspect in nagar parishad EO murder killed in police encounter

The prime suspect in the fatal shooting of a nagar parishad executive officer and the grievous wounding of its chairman died in a police encounter on Wednesday

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 10:41 pm IST
By Avinash Kumar, Patna
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The prime suspect in the fatal shooting of the Sultanganj Nagar Parishad (SNP) executive officer and the grievous wounding of its chairman died in a police encounter on Wednesday when officers took him to recover the crime weapon, police said.

Officers took the accused, Ram Dhani Yadav, 52, to a spot 200 metres from his house to seize the firearm used in the attack

Officers took the accused, Ram Dhani Yadav, 52, to a spot 200 metres from his house to seize the firearm used in the attack. There, his aides opened fire in a bid to free him, police said. Yadav also fired at the officers, who returned fire and wounded him. He died during treatment at a hospital, police said.

The violence erupted on Tuesday as Sultanganj Nagar Parishad (SNP) chairman Raj Kumar Guddu held a meeting in his official chamber with executive officer Krishna Bhushan Prasad and others. Three masked men burst in and opened fire. When Prasad tried to grab one assailant’s weapon, another shot him at point-blank range. Prasad died on the spot, while Guddu fights for life at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital (JLNMCH) in Bhagalpur.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Avinash Kumar

Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

bhagalpur police encounter
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