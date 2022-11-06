Bihar man arrested for duping havildar of 15 lakh posing as army officer

The Rohtas police on Saturday arrested a man posing as an army colonel and duping a havildar of ₹15 lakh on the pretext of marrying the latter’s niece.

Ramesh Kumar Singh of Kukurha village in Kaimur district was arrested from Bihar’s Bhabua, the police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singh lied about being a colonel in the army and the fact that he was already married, superintendent of police Ashish Bharti said.

Also Read: Kerala MP says son disrobed at airport over gold smuggling suspicion

Havildar Jay Shankar Sah, the complainant in the case, posted at police line Dehri, alleged that he met Singh on a train journey who identified himself as Suraj Sah, an army colonel who is yet to be married.

The havildar was impressed by Singh’s status and proposed the marriage of his niece which he accepted. Accordingly, the marriage was finalized and the ring ceremony was organized in a Patna hotel on August 6 last year.

Meanwhile, Singh demanded ₹15 lakh for finishing his under-construction home in Delhi where he allegedly was going to live after marriage and the girl’s family gave the amount.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, suspicion arose after Singh was not fixing the marriage date and began parting ways. After a thorough investigation, havildar Jay Sah found that the man was lying the whole time.

He found out his real name and that he belonged to the Kushwaha community who was married and even had three children. Moreover, he did not serve in the army or anywhere else but was leading a luxurious life by conning people pretending to be an army officer.

Also Read: Ban on construction activities as air quality turns ‘severe’ in Ghaziabad

The family did not take any action firsthand after finding out about this and instead tried to put an end to the matter to save the dignity of the girl who was left unmarried. They demanded ₹15 lakh back given to him but the fraudster did not return the money.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Finally, on July 21, havildar Jay Sah registered a case against Singh with the Dehri police station under sections 420, 406 and 34 of the Indian penal Code.

Considering the seriousness of the matter, the SP formed a special investigating team (SIT) and the accused was nabbed on Saturday from Bhabua.