Bihar: Man attacks minor daughters, attempts to kill self over marital dispute

A man attacked and critically injured his two minor daughters and then attempted suicide allegedly because of a family dispute, in Sabar village of Kaimur district late on Monday.

Representational image.

The injured girls were admitted to a local hospital in Sasaram after doctors at Chenari primary health centre referred them for an advanced treatment. Their condition is still critical.

Superintendent of police Lalit Mohan Sharma on Tuesday said the accused Prabhav Pratap Singh, alias Sonu Singh, has been arrested and the sharp-edged weapon used in the crime has also been recovered.

The accused was a liquor addict and had sold his entire property. His younger brother Monu, a businessman in Chhatarpur, was bearing all expenses of the family.

The accused’s ill wife Nibha Devi had delivered a child and was at her parents’ home for more than a month. Singh allegedly kept asking the wife to return home, but she insisted on staying back for some more time.

On Monday, he became desperate after consuming some intoxicant and slit the throats of their two daughters. Convinced that the girls were dead, he also attempted to commit suicide by hanging himself with a rope, but the rope turned out to be damaged.

Villagers rushed to the house after hearing the cries of injured girls and took them to the nearby hospital.

Nibha Devi, in her police statement, accused Monu of instigating her husband to kill the daughters. A probe is on.

