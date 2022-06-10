Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar man killed son-in-law, called it self-defence. Then police found CCTV clip
patna news

Bihar man killed son-in-law, called it self-defence. Then police found CCTV clip

The victim’s father in-law reached a hospital for his treatment for a bullet wound to back up his self-defence story but the CCTV video made it clear that the murder was a well-hatched conspiracy
A video footage at a salon showed the victim sitting on a chair for a shave when his father in-law, along with others, shot him to death. (Representative Image/HT)
Updated on Jun 10, 2022 02:45 PM IST
ByAvinash Kumar

A CCTV camera in a salon has led to the arrest of two men in Bihar’s Buxar who initially tried to mislead the police and claim that they killed their son-in-law in self-defence on Sunday, police said.

Buxar superintendent of police (SP) Neeraj Kumar said Sunil Pathak, the father-in-law of the victim Monu Rai, was accompanied by his elder son Prabhat Pathak. They have been arrested, the firearms seized and sent to jail, Kumar said.

The senior police officer said Sunil Pathak had all along opposed Monu Rai’s marriage to his daughter and had also filed an abduction case against him when the young couple eloped. Once investigators realised that the two were consenting adults, they backed off. But the Pathak family didn’t, police said.

Kumar said the video footage at the salon clearly shows Monu Rai sitting on a chair for a shave when Sunil Pathak, along with others including his son, shot Monu Rai.

RELATED STORIES

“After killing Monu, Sunil Pathak reached a hospital for his treatment for a bullet wound on his hand to back up his self-defence story. But the CCTV video made the picture crystal clear that Monu was killed under a well-hatched conspiracy,” he added.

Monu Rai died soon after.

His father Dipak Rai lodged a first information report (FIR) against Sunil Pathak and other members of the family.

“They have been threatening to get him killed or abducted for a long time and ultimately Monu was killed,” Dipak Rai said in the FIR.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Avinash Kumar

Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP