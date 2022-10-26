Bihar man refused to pay 5,500 'protection money'. They killed his son: Cops

PATNA: A 13-year-old abducted allegedly by three men on Sunday evening after his father, a vegetable seller, refused to pay them ₹5,500 in protection money, has been found dead, police said. One of the three suspects has been arrested after villagers blocked National Highway 77 that passes through the area in Sitamarhi district.

According to the first information report (FIR), 13-year-old Rohit Kumar was abducted soon after his father in Araria village of Kangauli area refused to pay the protection money. His body was found near a river in the area on Monday.

Angry villagers blocked the highway and burnt to demand immediate action. The area deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Subodh Kumar pacified the villagers and promised strict action. One person was later arrested by the police.

In Siwan about 150km away, villagers blocked the Siwan-Chhapra National Highway-531 and threw stones at a police team on Tuesday after a 36-year-old, Manoj Yadav, who came back home from Kolkata five days ago for Diwali, was shot dead by three criminals. Police said the incident took place at Kamlachowk area under the limits of Daraunda police station area when Manoj Yadav was returning from Chanchaura bazar. Yadav worked as a labourer in Kolkata.

Police said Yadav was shot four times and died on his way to Chhapra Sadar hospital.

