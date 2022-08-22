Bihar man who beheaded his wife, toddler daughter arrested from Mumbai

A 35-year-old man from Madhepura in Bihar, who had allegedly beheaded his wife and two-year-old daughter earlier this month, has been arrested from Mumbai, police said on Monday.

According to Madhepura police, Mohammed Zibrahil had fled to Mumbai after beheading his 30-year-old wife and little daughter on August 5 escaped.

“Acting on a tip-off, our team reached Mumbai and apprehended the accused, who was working as a labourer at a construction site of Mumbai Metro in Nagpada area,” Madhepura superintendent of police (SP) Rajesh Kumar told reporters on Monday.

“Our police team faced some resistance from the labourers at the site, but the local police team helped us. The accused was arrested and brought to Madhepura,” the SP said.

On August 5, Zibrahil allegedly beheaded his wife Murshuda Khatun and his daughter at Pokharia village and later dumped the severed head of his wife near his in-laws’ house at Machhbhakhra village. The villagers spotted the severed head the next morning and informed the police.

The accused, who suspected her wife of infidelity, even made a video of his gruesome act.

According to police, Zibrahil showed no remorse after his arrest. “I have punished my immoral wife and illegitimate daughter and I have no remorse,” the police quoted the man as saying.