Bihar man who ‘worked’ at crime branch unit for weeks arrested for impersonation

KHAGARIA: A 24-year-old man in eastern Bihar’s Khagaria district has been arrested on charges of impersonating a police officer, police said on Thursday after the man, Ajay Yadav, was remanded in judicial custody.

The district police have, however, denied Yadav’s claims that he had been working out of the district crime branch office for weeks and was even assigned security duties during chief minister Nitish Kumar’s recent Samadhan Yatra to adjoining Saharsa.

Station house officer (SHO) Sanjeev Kumar, however, denied that Ajay Yadav was assigned to the chief minister’s security. This claim is completely fabricated, he said.

It is not clear how the Khagaria police figured out that Yadav wasn’t a cop.

Before he was sent to jail, Yadav told local media that he was given his appointment letter by the coaching institute where he was preparing for competitive examinations. He said he paid the institute ₹1 lakh for the letter. It appears that he used this letter when he ‘reported for duty’.

In a post on Twitter, the Khagaria Police said Ajay Yadav was arrested on Wednesday after he turned up at the Chitragupt Nagar police station, identified himself as a crime branch officer and tried to get some work done.

Police said the documents that he presented were fake.

During a search at his rented house in the district’s Lohiya Nagar area, police found three mobile phones, one laptop and a police uniform set.

To be sure, this is not the first time in Khagaria that a person has been arrested for impersonating a police officer.

In 2021, Khagaria police arrested Vikram Kumar, a resident of Begusarai district, on charges that he had been impersonating a police officer for two months. It was reported that he worked at the Mansi police station for two months and was part of many raids led by senior officers during this period.

