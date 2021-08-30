Bihar money lender kidnaps son of trader, who couldn’t return loan; arrested

Bihar Police on Sunday arrested a money lender and rescued a 16-year old boy he had kidnapped for the purpose of extorting three lakh rupees in ransom from his father, a small-time Rohtas trader, who had failed to return a loan of ₹60,000 taken from the accused in time.

The boy, kidnapped from Tenduni Chowk in the outskirts of Bikramganj town on August 25, was rescued from an under construction building in adjacent Buxar district, while his abductor waited for payment of ransom, superintendent of police (SP) Ashish Bharti said.

According to the complaint registered by the boy’s father, he had taken a loan of ₹60,000 from Raghvendra Pratap Singh alias Bambam Singh, a money lender, at 10% monthly interest, but was unable to return the amount, which had swelled to ₹80,000 with time.

In retaliation, Singh on August 21 held him captive at his house and asked the trader’s wife and son to pay the dues to secure his release. The trader’s wife arranged for ₹60,000 and sent her son with the money to Bikramganj, where Singh was waiting in a SUV.

Singh released the businessman but took his son with him, threatening to kill the boy if he was not paid three lakh rupees for his release.

The father failed to arrange the amount and registered a kidnapping case with local police station on August 28, following which, a police team led by Khurshid Alam, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) cum station house officer (SHO) of Bikramganj, rushed to Buxar district and arrested Singh from his residence and the boy was rescued from an under construction building at the outskirts of Nawanagar market.