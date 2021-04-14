Bihar: Navratri festival starts on a low-key note in Patna amid Covid curbs

The nine-day long Navratri festival started on a low-key note in Bihar’s capital of Patna on Tuesday. Most of the devotees offered prayers indoors since religious places were shut down by the state government till April 30 in view of the rapidly climbing Covid-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic.

However a few hundred disciples still gathered outside some famous temples ignoring administration’s appeals. Bihar reported 4,157 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday with Patna adding 1,205 new infections- the highest single-day spike, taking the active Covid-19 cases in the state to 20,148, as per official data.

Devotees were spotted offering prayers near the gates of Mahavir Mandir, Patan Devi Mandir, Shitila Mandir and Durga Sthan.

Patna district magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh said a dedicated team was ensuring adherence to restrictions imposed on religious gatherings. “Police patrolling team is also keeping a strict vigil on crowded places to disperse crowds at public places. Besides, we are carrying out awareness drives through loudspeakers to sensitise people for maintaining social distancing,” he added.

Dr Rajiv Ranjan Prasad, a former superintendent of Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) said incidents of crowding during festivals posed a grave health risk.

“While administration has to make sure people do not gather in and around temples, the priests should also discourage devotees to come to the temples during the festival days,” he said and add, “The same should also be followed during the four-day long Chhath festival in the state.”

Few temples had made arrangements for virtual live darshan, online donation and booking for ‘prasad’. Mahavir Mandir near the Station Road has started live aarti darshan and online booking for Naivedyam ladoo.

“Following the Covid-19 guidelines, we have restricted entry of devotees. However, puja rituals are being performed by the priest with full religious fervour and gaiety. Devotees can online book ‘prasad’ and we also have provision of live ‘arti’ darshan for devotees,” said Acharya Kishore Kunal, secretary of the Mahavir Mandir Trust.

“More than 50,000 devotees visit the temple on Tuesdays and Thursdays while footfall of devotees increases manifold during festivals. Entry of devotees has been restricted for the second time owing to Covid-19 outbreak,” he claimed.

Similarly, Chhoti Patan Devi Temple has also resorted to online platforms for puja and darshan.

Temple’s priest Acharya Vivek Dwivedi, said, “Entry of devotees has been restricted to prevent mass gathering. We have provision for live streaming of ‘aarti’ and ‘havan’ via social media platforms. Those devotees who wish to perform puja can send their details and donations on WhatsApp number. Our priest will perform puja in their names.”

Meanwhile, small vendors selling puja articles near temples said the closure of temples was causing them a big loss. “Sale of flowers, leaves, garlands and other articles have decreased by 80%. At least 100 customers visit my stall on a daily basis in normal situations. Usually, sales go up during festivals but we are suffering loss this time due to the closure of temples,” said Soni Kumari, a flower seller near Station Road.

Some devotees rued that closure of temples dampened the festive spirit. “I wished to visit Badi and Chhoti Patan Devi for seeking blessings as I visit there every year during Navratri. Religious places should have not been closed completely and 50% devotees should have been allowed to enter at a time,” said Pratima Mishra (65), a resident of Kankarbagh area in the city.