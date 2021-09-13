Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bihar on alert over rise in viral fever cases: CM Nitish Kumar

By Subhash Pathak
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 05:06 PM IST
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (File photo)

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said on Monday that the government was on alert to check the outbreak of viral fever.

Talking to media after the customary Janata Darbar--an event where people can meet the CM over their issues --Kumar said along with viral fever, the health department was keeping a tab on dengue cases in various districts, particularly those adjacent to Uttar Pradesh.

Nearly 400 children suffering from viral flu were admitted in various government hospitals over the past one week. Health minister Mangal Pandey, who accompanied the CM during the media interaction, said by now, around 300 of those children have been discharged from hospital. However, 87 are still undergoing treatment.

“There is no shortage of beds in the hospital, nor is there any crisis of doctors in hospitals,” said Kumar.

Claiming full preparedness for a potential third wave of Covid, Kumar said, “I have asked the officials to ensure daily testing of at least 200,000 people to check the spread of Covid. Those coming from other states are being tested.”

