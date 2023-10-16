Bihar: On-duty policeman gunned down in Vaishali

A Bihar special auxiliary police (BSAP) jawan was gunned down by motorcycle-borne assailants after they opened fire at a police team at Vaishali’s Surat Chowk in Sarai police station limits around 11am on Monday.

The incident took place when a police team led by assistant sub inspector (ASI) Sanjay Kumar was checking vehicles. The police headquarter immediately dispatched an STF team to Vaishali.

The BSAP jawan, identified as Amita Bachchan Kumar, had stopped one motorcycle that was trying to flee from the check post and asked the men for their addresses. Suddenly, one of the assailants opened fired at the police team in which Amitabh sustained more than four bullet injuries. He was rushed to a private nursing home where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The criminals managed to escape but locals chased and caught the two of them and handed them over to the police.

“We are still in the preliminary stages of the investigation,” Vaishali SP Ravi Ranjan Kumar said.

ADG (headquarters) Jitendra Singh Gangwar said that the Muzaffarpur range IG and Vaishali SP, along with the forensics team and dog squad, are camping at the site of the incident to oversee the probe.

“Senior police officers are more dedicated to politicians than the force. Our hands are tied in the name of discipline in force,” said a constable on the condition of anonymity. The deceased cop’s body was finally brought to police lines to accord him a guard of honour. The constable association pressed senior officials to immediately announce the appointment of a member of the deceased’s family in the police on compassionate grounds.

