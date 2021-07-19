Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar: Participants in Independence Day parade, officials to get vaccinated
patna news

Bihar: Participants in Independence Day parade, officials to get vaccinated

Altogether 10 teams, including from Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Bihar Military Police (BMP), Home guard and Fire Brigade will participate in the Independence Day parade in Patna.
By Megha
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 08:48 AM IST
Independence Day parade participants in Bihar will wear mask and follow Covid-19 protocols during rehearsal periods. (HT Photo/File)

The official Independence Day celebrations at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan in Bihar this year will not see any cultural events besides display of seven to eight tableaux and special guests from other states will also remain absent as part of Covid-19 containment measures.

Not just that, all participating contingents and officials will be vaccinated before the Independence Day parade rehearsals begin on August 1.

“Parade participants will undergo Covid-19 test before beginning of rehearsal. They will wear mask and follow Covid-19 protocols during rehearsal period”, said Patna divisional commissioner Sanjay Kumar Agarwal.

It has also been suggested that the dignitaries should be invited through e-cards this time.

Altogether 10 teams, including from Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Bihar Military Police (BMP), Home guard and Fire Brigade will participate in the parade.

“Adequate number of police magistrates and force will be deployed for peaceful celebration. Instructions have been given for barricading and sanitisation of Gandhi Maidan. Proper arrangement of drinking water facility, power supply, lights, seating plan will be made”, Agarwal added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo wows netizens by painting picture. ‘Doggo Van Gogh’, say netizens

A Demi-God Behind the Mic

Mumbai rain: Cop helps injured dad and his daughter reach safety. Watch video

This woman has cooked thousands of free meals for the COVID affected
TRENDING TOPICS
TN 12th result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
Nick Jonas
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Neha Dhupia
Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP