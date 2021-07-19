Bihar: Participants in Independence Day parade, officials to get vaccinated

The official Independence Day celebrations at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan in Bihar this year will not see any cultural events besides display of seven to eight tableaux and special guests from other states will also remain absent as part of Covid-19 containment measures.

Not just that, all participating contingents and officials will be vaccinated before the Independence Day parade rehearsals begin on August 1.

“Parade participants will undergo Covid-19 test before beginning of rehearsal. They will wear mask and follow Covid-19 protocols during rehearsal period”, said Patna divisional commissioner Sanjay Kumar Agarwal.

It has also been suggested that the dignitaries should be invited through e-cards this time.

Altogether 10 teams, including from Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Bihar Military Police (BMP), Home guard and Fire Brigade will participate in the parade.

“Adequate number of police magistrates and force will be deployed for peaceful celebration. Instructions have been given for barricading and sanitisation of Gandhi Maidan. Proper arrangement of drinking water facility, power supply, lights, seating plan will be made”, Agarwal added.