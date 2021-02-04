Bihar: Patna ISBT’s capacity to be doubled

Patna’s district administration plans to acquire 25 acres of land to double the capacity of the interstate bus terminal (ISBT) near Bairiya Chak.

“We have decided to acquire private land after chief minister Nitish Kumar during his recent visit observed that existing space for parking of buses would not sufficient for future requirements,” said district magistrate Chandra Shekhar Singh said.

A portion of ISBT being built at the cost of over ₹300 crore will be operational by the month-end. “To start with, 50 out of 200 platforms for buses would be opened for operations,” said Singh.

The expanded ISBT would be equipped with facilities such as free Wi-Fi, rest rooms and a shopping complex. “Arrangements for potable water, washrooms, lighting and general cleanliness of the premises have been made and an agency has been engaged for the maintenance of the ISBT.