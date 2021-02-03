IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Patna News / ‘Something’s cooking’: Bihar DyCM fuels speculations after meeting RJD MLAs
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad(PTI)
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad(PTI)
patna news

‘Something’s cooking’: Bihar DyCM fuels speculations after meeting RJD MLAs

  • Bihar chief of the AIMIM said that the party MLAs want development of the Seemanchal region either by hook or by crook.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Purnea
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:36 AM IST

After the recent meeting of five All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLAs with chief minister Nitish Kumar, on Tuesday, it was the turn of two RJD MLAs from Kosi region to meet deputy chief minister and BJP leader Tar Kishore Prasad, ostensibly for discussions over ‘development of their respective constituencies’, sparking another round of speculation in Bihar’s political circles.

Prasad’s intriguing comment made after meeting RJD’s Madhepura MLA Prof Chandrashekhar and Nawada MLA Bibha Devi on Tuesday has led to conjectures that something could be brewing.

“Khichri pak rahi hai, thali me aane tak intezaar kijiye, Prasad used a popular Hindi proverb to signal the media to wait for the political broth to be cooked for the final outcome of the developments.

Prof Chandrashekhar declared his Tuesday visit to Prasad to be a courtesy visit. However, he could not stop praising the deputy CM. “He is a very good man and we are from the same region,” he said, adding, “My visit was related to the issues of development and nothing else.”

On January 28, all five AIMIM MLAs from Seemanchal had met chief minister Nitish Kumar, triggering speculation about their possible shift to the JD(U). However, they too had incidentally described their meeting to be about the ‘development’ issues.

On Monday, AIMIM state president Akhatarul Iman, said their party was committed to the development of Seemanchal and threatened to launch an agitation if the development of the region was neglected.

“We fought the election on the issue of backwardness of Seemanchal and we will try our best to fight for this cause and will take to the streets if the government fails,” Iman had said while describing the purpose of their meeting with the CM.

“We want development of the Seemanchal region either by hook or by crook. People have expressed hope in us and by their blessings we won five seas in Seemanchal and emerged as a potential political power centre,” Iman added while exhorting Seemanchal MLAs and MPs to lend their support in the ‘fight’ for Seemanchal.

Seemanchal, once regarded as a bastion of the RJD, dealt a blow to the party, which could only win the Thakurganj seat in the region, where Saud Alam, son of late Congress MP Maulana Asrarul Haq, won.

Out of 37 assembly seats in Seemanchal and Kosi region, NDA won 23 seats. Out of the 24 assembly seats falling in Seemanchal’s four districts- Katihar, Araria, Kishanganj and Purnia, NDA won 12 seats while the AIMIM and the Congress won 5 each and one each went to the RJD and CPI-ML.

Similarly on Kosi region’s 13 seats, NDA won on 11 and the remaining two went to the RJD.

Also Read: SC seeks Centre's reply on encroachments on Ganga's floodplains in Patna

“Tarkishore Parasad was offered the post of DCM as a reward as he is associated with the two regions,” said Naresh Kumar Srivasatava, a political observer.

Srivastava pointed out that the Deputy CM was born in Kosi and made Seemanchal his political turf. “Tarkishore Prasad is quite popular in Seemanchal and Kosi,” he said, adding, “MLAs from even the opposition parties will have a sense of bonhomie with Prasad.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar politics aimim tarkishore prasad cm nitish kumar
app
Close
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad(PTI)
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad(PTI)
patna news

‘Something’s cooking’: Bihar DyCM fuels speculations after meeting RJD MLAs

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Purnea
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:36 AM IST
  • Bihar chief of the AIMIM said that the party MLAs want development of the Seemanchal region either by hook or by crook.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fire broke out at a godown in Bihar's Muzaffarpur(ANI Photo )
Fire broke out at a godown in Bihar's Muzaffarpur(ANI Photo )
patna news

Fire breaks out at Maniyari police station in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:46 AM IST
"Fire brigades will be called in to help douse the flames," a local was quoted as saying.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.(ANI Photo)
File photo: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.(ANI Photo)
patna news

2nd round of meeting between Nitish Kumar, RLSP chief leaves everyone guessing

By Vijay Swaroop | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:34 PM IST
  • The JD(U), which gave a below-par performance in the assembly elections last year, is exploring all options to expand its number and base.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The numbers also point towards the reluctance in people of Bihar to migrate outside the country during the pandemic.(HT PHOTO)
The numbers also point towards the reluctance in people of Bihar to migrate outside the country during the pandemic.(HT PHOTO)
patna news

Passport applicants in Bihar drop by half as Covid-19 hits movement abroad

By Rakesh Singh, Patna
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:38 PM IST
  • Three districts that topped the chart with respect to the number of applications for the past few years, witnessed almost half the number of passport seekers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The convict's family had tried to shield him after the survivor's mother's complaint. (REUTERS)
The convict's family had tried to shield him after the survivor's mother's complaint. (REUTERS)
patna news

Bihar youth gets 20 years jail term for raping minor

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Ara
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:29 AM IST
  • The convict and her family had threatened the survivor’s family, after the minor was raped at her house on April 19, 2019, to not lodge an FIR or else suffer the consequences
READ FULL STORY
Close
Patna high court had hit out at the state government for dragging its feet in the recruitment scam.(ANI Photo)
Patna high court had hit out at the state government for dragging its feet in the recruitment scam.(ANI Photo)
patna news

Bihar teachers’ appointment probe: Onus now on teachers to prove bona fides

By Arun Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:51 PM IST
  • The alternative mechanism puts the onus of verification of documents on the teachers, that too, 10-15 years after they joined service
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ganga river in Patna.There is unlikely to be any respite from the cold weather as meteorological conditions will remain unchanged for the next two days. (HT File Photo)
Ganga river in Patna.There is unlikely to be any respite from the cold weather as meteorological conditions will remain unchanged for the next two days. (HT File Photo)
patna news

No respite for Bihar from cold conditions till weekend: Weather department

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:14 PM IST
  • Patna and Gaya recorded a maximum temperature of 16.1°C and 16.8°C respectively, eight notches below the season’s normal, according to the weather department forecast.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said Bihar was ranked 23 in the country on the number of crimes reported and added that the law of the land was followed in the state.(ANI )
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said Bihar was ranked 23 in the country on the number of crimes reported and added that the law of the land was followed in the state.(ANI )
patna news

Bihar home department makes 1st move to remove dead wood from government offices

By Arun Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:29 AM IST
  • The committees will meet every year in June and December to deliberate on the proposals to retire identified 'ineffficient' officials.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress in-charge Bhakta Charan Das' meeting with party workers in Patna on Tuesday, led to angry party workers expressing.their anguish over Congress' defeat in Bihar assembly elections as well as over ticket distribution.( (ANI Photo))
Congress in-charge Bhakta Charan Das' meeting with party workers in Patna on Tuesday, led to angry party workers expressing.their anguish over Congress' defeat in Bihar assembly elections as well as over ticket distribution.( (ANI Photo))
patna news

Congress in charge for Bihar meets party workers during padyatra to revive party

By Subhash Pathak | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:04 AM IST
  • The padyatra also assumes significance since Das had hinted that the state party unit would be revamped and prominent and popular leaders will be given responsibilities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav presides over a meeting with party leaders. (File photo)
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav presides over a meeting with party leaders. (File photo)
patna news

RJD plans to contest assembly polls in West Bengal, Assam

By Anirban Guha Roy
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:33 PM IST
An RJD delegation plans to hold talks with the TMC, Congress, and AIUDF as it seeks to contest seven to eight assembly seats in West Bengal and 12 in Assam
READ FULL STORY
Close
Differences between NDA allies on the formula to be used for division of Bihar Legislative Council seats has been a major stumbling block, claim leaders.(Santosh Kumar/HT Photo/FIle/Representational)
Differences between NDA allies on the formula to be used for division of Bihar Legislative Council seats has been a major stumbling block, claim leaders.(Santosh Kumar/HT Photo/FIle/Representational)
patna news

Nitish cabinet expansion: Bhupendra Yadav’s Patna visit raises hopes

By Arun Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:40 PM IST
  • A senior BJP leader said that the matter would be amicably resolved soon as it was in the interest of all NDA allies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (AFP)
Representational image. (AFP)
patna news

Bihar’s ‘Pakadua Vivah’: A tradition still prevalent among upper castes

By Avinash Kumar
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:13 AM IST
Forced marriages, or Pakadua Vivah, are not isolated but part of a tradition in several areas of Bihar. Often eligible bachelors are abducted and forced to marry women whose families cannot afford dowries
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers ahead of their tractor rally on Republic Day, at Tikri border in Delhi on January 25. (ANI)
Farmers ahead of their tractor rally on Republic Day, at Tikri border in Delhi on January 25. (ANI)
patna news

Farmers’ protest: AICC Bihar in-charge to take out procession in Patna today

By Subhash Pathak
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 08:54 AM IST
Leading the march in Bikram, a sub-division of Patna, would be AICC state in-charge Bhakta Charan Das who tweaked his schedule which earlier meant an 11-day padyatra from January 27
READ FULL STORY
Close
A dragon fruit plantation at Thakurganj in Kishanganj district of Bihar. (HT photo)
A dragon fruit plantation at Thakurganj in Kishanganj district of Bihar. (HT photo)
patna news

In Bihar, ‘Kamalam’ has been helping farmers earn a decent livelihood for years now

By Rakesh Singh
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 12:11 PM IST
Farmers willing to put in 6-8 lakh as one-time initial investment , are easily earning 8-10 lakh per annum from a hectare of land in Kosi and Seemanchal areas of Bihar
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)
Representational image. (Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)
patna news

Bihar: 1-month notice period clause for contractual employees triggers row

By Subhash Pathak
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:38 AM IST
The GAD’s latest guidelines for engaging staff on contracts evoked widespread criticism, primarily due to the insertion of a clause that allows the government to remove anyone with one month’s notice
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP