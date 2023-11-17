Bihar Police ties up with postal dept for exchange of letters, documents

Bihar Police will soon discontinue its old practice of exchanging letters or office documents among its various units through dedicated messengers. Instead, they will be using the services of postal department for prompt and hassle-free delivery of posts from the police stations to the district offices and the state headquarters.

The Bihar Police will soon discontinue its old practice of exchanging letters or office documents among its various units through dedicated messengers. (HT archive)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chief post master general (CPMG), Bihar, Anil Kumar, on Friday said the Bihar postal circle and the Bihar Police have signed an agreement for quicker and efficient delivery of office documents from around 7,000 police stations to the district headquarters concerned through speed posts. “We are mapping the police stations for receiving and delivering the posts from across the state,” said Kumar, who joined as the new CPMG earlier this month .

There are around 9,000 post offices across the state.

A senior official of the postal department said the police stations and district police headquarters in Bihar exchange around 2.50 lakh letters or office document every year and spend roughly ₹6 crore on it. “The expenses on delivering letters will come down to nearly ₹1 crore. It will cost around ₹75 lakh if the same quantity of articles are exchanged,” said the CPMG, if the postal department charged ₹30 per article for delivering them through speed post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A senior police officer the agreement would drastically improve efficiency of the department, as the police stations would not have any excuse for delayed exchange of information to the district authorities by postponing the delivery. “It’s generally seen that senior officers at the state headquarters or district offices are informed late on many contentious issues by the police stations, citing inordinate delay in carrying the letters through messengers,” said the officer.

Kumar said a nodal officer will oversee timely collection and delivery of letters from the police stations to the district offices and the state police headquarters and vice versa and do the billing for the services on monthly basis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON