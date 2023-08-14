Seven mini gun factories unearthed in Bihar’s Munger: Police

Bihar’s Munger police unearthed seven illegal mini gun factories and seized finished and unfinished arms besides cartridges and equipment used to manufacture illegal arms on Sunday late evening. However, no arrest could be made, officials said.

Police said they could not arrest anyone as the illegal arms manufacturers managed to escape. (Representative Image)

In the last six months from January to June, the Bihar Police unearthed 23 mini gun factories being run illegally in different districts and seized 2,340 illegal weapons including 46 regular firearms and more than 17,000 live cartridges were recovered.

Additional superintendent of police Parichay Kumar said, “Acting on a tip off, police conducted raids at several sites of Bardah and unearthed as many as seven illegal mini gun factories.” He added that the manufacturers managed to escape. “But we are trying to identify the manufacturers of illegal arms,” he said. The police seized equipment and unfinished arms besides seven live cartridges.

Kumar said, “Police have intensified raids to arrest the people behind the manufacturing of the illegal arms,” adding “The diara area is very difficult terrain and hence police find it difficult to nab them.” He, however, reiterated the commitment of the police and said, “The raids against these people will be intensified.”

Recently ADG headquarters of Bihar Jitendra Singh Gangwar while briefing media personnel in Patna said, “61 minigun factories were unearthed in 2021, 32 in 2022 while 23 mini gun factories have been unearthed from January to June in 2023.”

4288 illegal weapons and more than 28,000 cartridges were seized in 2022 whereas in 2023, more than 2340 illegal firearms and more than 17,000 cartridges were recovered in 2023 till June.

