Bihar postal circle tops the country for IPPB earnings

The Bihar postal circle has topped the country in terms of business and revenue earnings by the India post payments bank (IPPB) for the year ending March 2021, officials said.

The circle has outshined others by achieving a deposit of ₹438 crore this year as compared to ₹147 crore last year. Besides, the highest number of UPI transactions was also made in the Bihar circle.

As per assessment of business carried out by the IPPBs, Bihar is the only circle which is in profit, said a senior officer of India Posts familiar with the matter.

Post master general (PMG) of Bihar circle Anil Kumar said that Nawada branch of IPPB had been adjudged the best performer in the country by achieving deposits of more than ₹100 crore. “More than 95% of the accounts of IPPB in Bihar are verified with Aadhaar of the customers,” said the PMG.

The Bihar circle surpassed all other major circles including that of Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra in terms of absolute transfer of money to the people by way of payments via Aadhar enabled payment system (AePS). “IPPB in Bihar carried out the highest number of AePS transactions, worth over ₹679 crore to over 3 million people during the Covid pandemic,” said Kumar.

There are 38 IPPB branches across the state. IPPB has a total of 650 branches all over the country.

In a related development, a 1990-batch Indian Postal Service officer Jaleswar Kanhar assumed the charge of new chief post master general (CPMG) of Bihar on Friday. He took over from PMG Anil Kumar, who was holding the charge of CMPG. He has now been transferred to the West Bengal postal circle as PMG.