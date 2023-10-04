Bihar: Several students resuced from flooded schools in Bhagwanpur

The Bhagwanpur administration and volunteers on Wednesday rescued at least 90 girl students from Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls School and patients from the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Vaishali district of Bihar after flood waters from Survara river entered the buildings late on Tuesday.

A flooded street in Bihar. (HT File Photo)

More than 400 students from DAV school in Bhabua were also rescued after its campus, situated on the banks of the river, got submerged due to flooding.

Flood water and strong currents due to incessant heavy rains over the past two days caused panic among people residing in low lying parts of Bhagwanpur in the catchment area of River Survara. Several houses were submerged, forcing people to come onto the Bhabua-Adhaura road with their cattle.

Propertoes worth lakhs of rupees, including medicines, computers, electronic and electric equipment and records of the CHC, were damaged, along with grains and belongings of people.

The local administration, led by district magistrate (DM) Sawan Kumar and superintendent of police (SP) Lalit Mohan Sharma, rushed to the place early today morning to take stock of the situation. The rescued 92 girls were shifted to a middle school, while the DAV boys were evacuated and sent home.

Local volunteers, led by Bhagwanpur mukhiya Upendra Pandey, entered the flood waters and assisted in the rescue operation.

The CHC was shifted to a private accommodation and civil surgeon Meena Kumari was directed to resume emergency and OPD services soon. Eleven medical teams have been formed to tackle the situation.

The DM also said that local officials had been directed to provide food and other necessary items to the flood victims.

