Bihar: SHO, driver critically injured after liquor mafia goons try to run over them

A station house officer (SHO) and his driver were critically injured after miscreants from a liquor mafia tried to crush them under their vehicle on the Sanda-Kutumba Road near Simari Bala village of Aurangabad district in Bihar on Tuesday morning.

For representational purposes only. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kutumba SHO Balwant Kumar Singh and his driver Vijay Kumar rushed to the place on a bike in civilian clothes after receiving a tip-off that a big consignment of liquor was coming from Hariharganj.

The police personnel were waiting for smugglers on the road when an SUV coming from the Hariharganj side intentionally rammed into the bike of the SHO and fled away when the officer tried to stop the vehicle.

The SHO and driver fell into a ditch and sustained critical injuries on the head and other body parts, but superintendent of police Hriday Kant said they are out of danger. The police have registered a case and were trying to trace the smugglers.

Police in Aurangabad and Gaya districts of Bihar have lately become soft targets of liquor smugglers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On August 27, a police sub inspector (SI) was critically injured, and two constables sustained minor injuries when liquor mafia goons attacked a raiding team in Gheura village under Risiyap police station limits.

On January 31, around 10 policemen, including an SHO and a sub-inspector, were injured, three of them critical, in two separate incidents of attacks by liquor mafia goons in Gaya.