Bihar Speaker seeks to host 82nd presiding officers conference

Bihar Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha on Wednesday expressed his desire to host the 82nd All India Presiding Officers Conference (AIPOC) in the state, as it would coincide with the Bihar Legislative Assembly building centenary function as well as the completion of 100 years of the conference and the 75th year of India’s independence.

“I urge you all to give this responsibility to Bihar and accept our invitation,” he said, while speaking virtually at the 81st AIPOC, which was presided over by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The day also coincided with the International Day of Democracy. The theme of the conference was “Role of Legislature in fostering BG effective and meaningful democracy”.

Sinha had earlier met President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan and invited him for the centenary function. The President gave his consent for it in October after Durga Puja. He had also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter’s residence with an invitation.

Speaking at the conference, Sinha said the three pillars of democracy, including the legislature, judiciary and the executive, were working within their boundaries for the nation’s development and this was an opportunity to improve the credibility of the legislature.

“If the legislature works as per the powers vested in it by the Constitution, it will only increase its dignity and reduce the chances of any intervention from any quarter,” he added.

He said the legislature was accountable to the public and with technology’s aid, it was making itself available to the masses through live streaming of the sittings. “The legislature has to act as the bridge between the public and the executives. For it, people’s concerns are supreme and it is our moral duty to maintain its sanctity,” he added.