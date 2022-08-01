Bihar: Student ‘scores’ 151 out of 100 in exam. Here's what state minister said

An undergraduate student of Lalit Narayan Mithila University in Bihar's Begusarai district was marked 151 out of 100 in a political science paper. The authorities immediately rectified the mistake but not before the news went viral.

"I was really surprised to see the results. Although it was a provisional mark sheet, authorities should have checked it before releasing the result," the student told PTI.

"One of the students in MRJD College, Begusarai mistakenly received 151 out of 100 marks in an exam. Immediate rectification was done, Mushtaq Ahmed, the university professor said. “This was not done intentionally”, he added.

Bihar education minister Vijay Choudhary clarified that it must have been a mistake and there was no need to create an issue.

"It must have been a mistake, there is no need to create an issue. There would be some misfeeding in the system or a typing error. We'll find out the person responsible for this," Choudhary told news agency ANI.

In a similar case, a student received a zero in Accounting and Finance paper-4 of his BCom part-2 test and was promoted to the next grade. However, the university admitted its mistake and issued a revised mark sheet to the student. "The university admitted that it was a typing error and they issued me a revised mark sheet," he said.

The varsity's registrar, Mushtaq Ahmed, told PTI that both mark sheets had typing errors." After correcting the typographical errors, the two students were issued fresh mark sheets. Those were simply typographical errors, nothing else," he said

