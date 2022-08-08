Bihar: ‘Supernatural baba’ dupes people, claims to cure cancer; remains at large

A supernatural baba claiming to be a reincarnation of goddess Kali and able to cure all diseases, allegedly cheated thousands of people in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

Identified as Mukesh Nonia, the alleged baba is currently on the run.

The UP police registered a case under The Drugs and Magic Remedies Act among other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

They also went to his native village Kaimur district of Bihar looking for him on Sunday but couldn’t find him.

Sub inspector Sufiyan Khan, station house officer of Sujabad police station in Varanasi district, led the team that raided Mukesh’s house.

Police pasted a lookout notice on the entrance of his house so that people could identify him and inform the authorities.

Sub inspector Khan said Mukesh was organising a healing darbar in the night at a temple outside Domari village near Varanasi. About three to four thousand people came to his darbar.

After an altercation between Mukesh and temple priest Ram Bharos over the distribution of money collected, police were informed and a case was eventually registered.

People from Bihar, UP and MP used to come to the darbar and they used to give money to the baba for performing black magic on them in order to cure their illnesses. Both the priest and baba fled the spot after police’s arrival. A manhunt to nab the accused has been launched, police said.

Ex-Mukhiya Anil Singh along with other villagers claimed that Mukesh used to work as a labourer in Andhra Pradesh for several years.

Two years ago, he returned to his native village wearing a red saree with a red lipstick and vermilliob declaring that he got powers of goddess Shitala (a form of goddess Kali) after 18 years of penance. He claimed the goddess gave him powers to heal incurable diseases like cancer, infertility and others.

He then organised a darbar near Kali temple where hundreds of people, mostly women, arrived from nearby districts to get rid of diseases and supernatural powers.

Last month, there was a clash between villagers and his supporters in which several people got injured and a police case was filed at Chainpur police station.

Villagers said Mukesh was a fraud and used to cheat people and extort money over false claims of his supernatural powers.