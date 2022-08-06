Pune:Former IAS officer sentenced to 5 years jail for sexual assault
The Pune session court on Saturday, sentenced former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Maruti Hari Sawant to five years rigorous imprisonment for raping a 13-year-old girl and molesting three other girls in March 2015. He was also fined ₹10 lakh.
The incident took place in March 2015 and FIR was registered at Sinhagad police station under sections 376,354,506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 4,6,8,10 of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
According to officials, Sawant resided with his family at a flat in Shivajinagar and was a frequent visitor to his father-in-law’s apartment near school at Hingne Khurd, where the assaults took place.
Many schoolgirls came to play on the playground
and there Sawant used to lure them by offering biscuits and chocolates. Then, he would take them to his father-inlaw’s flat, make them watch obscene content on his computer and sexually assault them. The girls informed their school counsellor about the series of assaults. The counsellor and parents approached the police and filed a complaint. The police, during the search of his house, had seized 3,500 porn videos from his computer which were later submitted in the court.
Special public prosecutor Pratap Pardeshi argued on behalf of the prosecution.
Sawant was a 1998 batch promoted IAS officer and was posted as a director general of the Maharashtra Council of Agriculture Education and Research (MCAER) Pune. After the incident came to light, the government placed him under suspension.
Activists, dog lovers allege negligence at Navi Mumbai dog sterilisation centre
Animal lovers and activists have alleged gross negligence and apathy towards stray animals at the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation-run stray dog sterilisation centre in Turbhe. Ghansoli-based animal lover, Anish Maurya, 29, claimed two stray dogs lost their lives solely because of improper treatment at the centre. NMMC, in June, had captured three dogs from a residential society. “Recently, a puppy was suffering and the junior vets had no idea of injecting a needle,” added Maurya.
₹63Cr due from motorists for various traffic violations in Navi Mumbai
With over ₹63Cr due in penalties from the commuters for various traffic violations, the Navi Mumbai traffic police have now warned over three lakh motorists to clear the fine amount before August 13 or face action. A total of ₹63.79Cr is due in penalties currently from motorists for various traffic offences. The penalties have been levied on 3.44 lakh vehicles that include two-wheelers, auto rickshaws and cars. Many motorists have been ignoring the e-challans.
Will forcibly lock up biomedical waste plant in Govandi on Monday: Abu Azmi
Mumbai: Abu Azmi, a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly representing the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Constituency in M/E Ward, said on Saturday that he will personally march to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) biomedical waste management plant in Govandi on Monday, August 8, to forcibly shut down its operations and lock up the facility. Azmi also demanded that the city's biomedical refuse be taken to an alternative facility in Taloja.
Naval, coastal officers meet fishermen to strengthen security in Navi Mumbai
To strengthen the coastal security of Navi Mumbai, the Naval and coastal security officers met the fishermen in a community interaction programme. “The intention of the programme was to guide the fishermen on how to get in touch with the police and inform them about any suspicious activity,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rupali Ambure, said. In May, there was an instance wherein the fishermen noticed signal flares abandoned at the shores of Kegaon, Uran.
National kayaking competition: Organisers allay fears over presence of crocodile in reservoir
The presence of a crocodile near Baur reservoir, where 33rd National Kayaking and Canoeing competition is scheduled to be held, won't impact the event, said an organiser on Saturday, not wishing to be named. The four-day competition will be held from August 22 to 25 in Bour reservoir, 28 km from Rudrapur. According to the organising committee around 700 participants and officials from 25 states are expected to take part in the event.
