Bihar teenager, 16, held for rape of 2-year-old toddler in Purnea village: Police

PURNEA: A teenager in Bihar’s Purnea district has been taken into custody for the rape of his two-year-old relative, police said on Thursday. Police said a case under POCSO Act was registered in the case (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to a complaint filed by the father, the family started looking for the girl on Wednesday when someone realised that they hadn’t spotted her in a while.

“When we didn’t see her in the house, we started a search for her and found her lying in the maize field,” he said.

The father said they saw the 16-year-old boy, the girl’s uncle, running away from the spot.

The girl was bleeding.

Station house officer (SHO) Vijay Prakash said the girl was sent to government medical college and hospital (GMCH) Purnea for medical examination.

A first information report has been filed under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the accused taken into custody.