Bihar: Tejashwi slams BJP over CBI raids, calls alliance ‘never-ending innings’

Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Wednesday tore into the Bharatiya Janata Party and said that the saffron brigade is afraid of a united opposition in the eastern state as it fears the party may be wiped out after the 2024 general elections.

“This alliance is here to stay for long. It will be a never-ending innings that will take Bihar forward and make a big splash. It is time for the BJP to introspect why it has been left without any alliance partner due to its arrogance. What Nitish Kumar has done after coming with the ‘grand alliance’ is raise hope for the Opposition in the country,” he said in the Bihar assembly amid alleged heckling by BJP legislators.

Referring to the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) raids against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders since Wednesday morning, Yadav said such things won’t succeed in cowing them down, as they have the legacy of true socialism from where they draw strength.

“I was surprised when a mall in Gurugram, Sector 71 was propagated as mine, while I am not even aware of it. What I have gathered is that it is a mall, which was inaugurated by some BJP leader. We know how far they can go. They thrive on building a false narrative against anyone who stands against them. The only formula of the BJP is to frighten those who can get frightened and buy those who are up for sale. Unfortunately, in a poor state like Bihar, they could not put a price tag on anyone like they managed in Maharashtra and other states,” Yadav claimed.

The RJD leader said that the need for a trust vote in favour of chief minister Nitish Kumar arose because of the blatant distrust of the BJP, which has nothing to show in terms of its report card.

“They try to destroy the atmosphere in the country and disturb Opposition governments with the help of their ‘jamais’ (sons-in-law) – CBI, ED and Income Tax. What Nitish Kumar did in Bihar is truly historic, as it’s a decision to save the democratic fabric of the nation and uphold the Constitution. He has shown courage only few have. I also thank RJD chief Lalu Prasad for creating an opportunity for all socialist leaders to unite for the sake of the country under these trying times,” the deputy chief minister told the House.

Tejashwi further said that he hopes the BJP will have a change of heart to unitedly work for the state’s progress. “Anyone with the BJP becomes Raja Harishchandra, while once out they become corrupt and incompetent. We want to talk on issues confronting the masses, but the BJP wants to shy away from it. There was a case against me in 2017 also, but nothing happened. Now, ‘land for job scam’ in the Indian Railways has resurfaced. It is the same railways that earned profit during Lalu Prasad’s tenure. Today, the railways is suffering losses,” he claimed.

The RJD de-facto chief said that even when Nitish Kumar was in power as part of the NDA and he was in Opposition, the CM treated him with affection. “He had to leave the BJP as attempts were made to break his party and impose the saffron ideology on the state, which was unacceptable to him. His decision to sever ties with the BJP is historic. The BJP can carry on with raids, but nothing will change the course the country is set to take to protect harmony, brotherhood and democratic values,” Yadav said.

