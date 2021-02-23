Bihar: Three arrested for raping girl in Patna

Three men were arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl at a Patna hotel two days earlier, a police officer said. They allegedly lured her to accompany them and sexually assaulted her.

Arti Jaiswal, a local police officer, said the accused were arrested while they were planning to catch a train. She added the girl had left home after her mother scolded her. Jaiswal identified the accused as Suraj Sao, Sharvan Kumar, and Krishna Kumar.

Also Read | Suspect in rape case that ousted a CM finally held

Police separately said a driver raped a physically challenged minor girl at his house. Mukesh Verma, a police officer, said the incident took place on February 17 and that raids were on to arrest the accused.