Bihar: Three missing in boat mishap in Gandak river, 14 rescued

At least three persons went missing after a boat carrying 17 people capsized in the Gandak river in Bagaha subdivision in Bihar’s West Champaran district on Thursday morning, officials said.

The mishap occurred at around 8.30 am as the boat carrying 17 people, which had set sail from Deendayal Ghat, sank in the river. Most of the passengers were daily commuters headed to an agricultural field in diara areas (fertile river islands that emerge after floods).

14 of the passengers on the boat were rescued by local fishermen and divers despite the river being in spate following the recent spell of rainfall and a constant discharge of water from Valmikinagar barrage.

“We were heading towards the Diara area when the boat suddenly shook badly and the next moment we were in water,” Abhishek Anand, circle officer (CO), Bagaha recalled what one of the rescued persons had said.

Shekhar Anand, sub divisional magistrate (SDM) Bagaha, said search for the missing three was on. Officials said the mishap was likely caused by overloading and high water current in the Gandak river.