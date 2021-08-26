Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar: Three missing in boat mishap in Gandak river, 14 rescued
patna news

Bihar: Three missing in boat mishap in Gandak river, 14 rescued

14 of the passengers on the boat were rescued by local fishermen and divers despite the Gandak river being in spate.
By Sandeep Bhaskar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 02:36 PM IST
The mishap occurred at around 8.30 am as the boat carrying 17 people sank in the Gandak river in Bihar’s West Champaran district. (ANI Photo)

At least three persons went missing after a boat carrying 17 people capsized in the Gandak river in Bagaha subdivision in Bihar’s West Champaran district on Thursday morning, officials said.

The mishap occurred at around 8.30 am as the boat carrying 17 people, which had set sail from Deendayal Ghat, sank in the river. Most of the passengers were daily commuters headed to an agricultural field in diara areas (fertile river islands that emerge after floods).

14 of the passengers on the boat were rescued by local fishermen and divers despite the river being in spate following the recent spell of rainfall and a constant discharge of water from Valmikinagar barrage.

“We were heading towards the Diara area when the boat suddenly shook badly and the next moment we were in water,” Abhishek Anand, circle officer (CO), Bagaha recalled what one of the rescued persons had said.

Shekhar Anand, sub divisional magistrate (SDM) Bagaha, said search for the missing three was on. Officials said the mishap was likely caused by overloading and high water current in the Gandak river.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Snag in billing and payment for power inconvenience 1.8m consumers in Bihar

Father and son accused of being police informers, killed by Maoists in Bihar

IAF chopper makes emergency landing in Buxar school, all safe

JD(U) seeks reply from MLA for comments against deputy CM
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
India Covid-19 Cases
Mother Teresa birth anniversary
Pooja Bedi
Uddhav Thackeray
Kangana Ranaut
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP