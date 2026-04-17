Bihar to fast-track clearances for 19 new KVs; CS asks depts to issue NOCs

The Bihar government has stepped up efforts to operationalise 19 proposed Kendriya Vidyalayas across the state, with chief secretary Pratyaya Amrit directing all departments and district magistrates to expedite land clearances, issue pending no-objection certificates (NOCs), and complete preparatory work without delay, according to a press release issued by the chief secretary’s cell on Friday..

Representative image. (HT Photo)

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A detailed status report shared by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), Patna region, with the chief secretary during the review meeting on Friday highlights that while land has been identified for most schools, several projects are held up due to pending NOCs, encroachments, and infrastructure gaps. The state government has now moved to resolve these bottlenecks on priority.

According to the report, suitable land has already been identified in multiple districts, but approvals from departments concerned are awaited. These include Bhagalpur town, where clearance from the health department is pending; Kaimur, Jhanjharpur and Munger Town, where NOCs from the agriculture department are awaited; Rampatti in Madhubani, where approval from the animal and fisheries resources department is pending; the Bela industrial area in Muzaffarpur, where clearance from BIADA is required; and the WALMI campus in Patna, where the department concerned is yet to issue an NOC, the release said.

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{{^usCountry}} Additionally, land has been found suitable in Gaya (Bodh Gaya), Katihar and near AIIMS in Darbhanga, while the process of land transfer is currently underway in Madhepura. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additionally, land has been found suitable in Gaya (Bodh Gaya), Katihar and near AIIMS in Darbhanga, while the process of land transfer is currently underway in Madhepura. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In Ara (Bhojpur) and Purnea, the selected land has been found suitable; however, issues such as encroachments and the absence of proper access roads have to be resolved before construction can begin. In Sheikhpura, Sitamarhi and Nalanda, alternative and suitable land parcels have already been identified. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Ara (Bhojpur) and Purnea, the selected land has been found suitable; however, issues such as encroachments and the absence of proper access roads have to be resolved before construction can begin. In Sheikhpura, Sitamarhi and Nalanda, alternative and suitable land parcels have already been identified. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Administrative action is also underway in Arwal and Digha in Patna to streamline land availability and temporary infrastructure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Administrative action is also underway in Arwal and Digha in Patna to streamline land availability and temporary infrastructure. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Reviewing the pending issues, Amrit instructed the departments of health, agriculture, animal and fisheries resources, as well as BIADA, to issue the required NOCs for the identified land parcels without delay. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reviewing the pending issues, Amrit instructed the departments of health, agriculture, animal and fisheries resources, as well as BIADA, to issue the required NOCs for the identified land parcels without delay. {{/usCountry}}

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District magistrates have also been directed to remove encroachments from the designated land, ensure the construction of access roads, and fast-track the processes related to land transfer and execution of lease deeds.

The report notes that temporary buildings such as government high schools, colleges and hostels have been identified in most districts to begin academic sessions. While these facilities have largely been found suitable, many require immediate repairs and maintenance. The chief secretary has directed that such work be taken up without delay to ensure readiness.

The state government’s priority is to complete all administrative and infrastructure formalities at the earliest so that teaching can commence smoothly in the new Kendriya Vidyalayas without delay. The initiative is expected to significantly expand access to quality central school education across Bihar once these institutions become operational, said officials.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ruchir Kumar ...Read More Ruchir writes on health, aviation, power and myriad other issues. An ex-TOI, he has worked both on Desk and in reporting. He over 25 years of broadcast and print journalism experience in Assam, Jharkhand & Bihar. Read Less

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