Bihar to have three new varsities with CM as chancellor

The state will have three separate universities to regulate functioning and academic activities of engineering, medical and sport streams. Once the new universities are functional, all medical colleges, engineering colleges and sports-related colleges will be delinked from traditional universities and get affiliated to the new ones.

This was among the 21 policy-related issues discussed and approved by chief minister Nitish Kumar at the Cabinet meeting here on Friday.

Officials concerned refused to divulge details of the upcoming universities, as the government will make a formal announcement after the state universities Act is amended by the state legislature during the Monsoon session, commencing July 16.

Unlike conventional universities, the new universities will have the chief minister as their chancellor. Currently, the Governor functions as the chancellor of universities.

In another important decision, the state government has decided to release prisoners, whose jail term is due to complete in next six months. The state government swung into action after the Supreme Court earlier this month directed all state governments to decongest prisons in wake of outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

The Cabinet also approved release of ₹54,000 crore to north and south Bihar power distribution company for installation of transformers and cables near medical colleges and hospitals and other important government healthcare institutions to run and maintain oxygen storage facilities.