Bihar to launch subsidy scheme to promote cattle farming of indigenous breeds

Bihar’s animal husbandry department has proposed a subsidy scheme to promote cattle farming of indigenous breeds, said a senior official of dairy development directorate.

The subsidy will be offered on purchase of Sahiwal, Gyr and Tharparkar breed of cows in the units of two, four, 15 and 20 cows. (Bloomberg)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The scheme envisages a subsidy of up to 75% of the cost of cowshed installation, purchase of cattle and farming management. The subsidy will be offered on purchase of Sahiwal, Gyr and Tharparkar breed of cows in the units of two, four, 15 and 20 cows.

Animal husbandry and fishery minister Afaque Alam said the proposal will be ready for cabinet approval soon. “The beneficiaries should have at least 5-10 kattha of land for development of cowsheds. As proposed, farmers will need to submit online applications for grant of subsidy under the scheme to the district dairy development officers concerned,” the minister said.

Sanjay Kumar, director, dairy development, said anyone willing to avail the scheme for handling 15-20 cattle heads would be offered subsidy of up to 40% of the establishment cost. “However, small and marginal farmers, belonging to scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and extremely backward classes would be offered subsidy of 75% for managing two and four indigenous breeds. Those of general categories will be entitled for 50% subsidy for the same number of cattle,” said the director.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Currently, the subsidy scheme is available only for cross-breeds cows and buffaloes. “This year, we have allocated ₹40 crore in the annual budget for promoting cattle farming of indigenous breeds. The department has proposed to offer subsidy to around 5,500 beneficiaries under the scheme,” said the minister.

Officials said the department was planning to rope in the National Dairy Development Board or other similar agencies for procurement of the indigenous breed cows, which are not only known for good quantity of milk with more nutritional values, but are also resilient to climatic conditions of the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Subhash Pathak Subhash Pathak is special correspondent of Hindustan Times with over 15 years of experience in journalism, covering issues related to governance, legislature, police, Maoism, urban and road infrastructure of Bihar and Jharkhand....view detail