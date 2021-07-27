Bihar to receive widespread rain till July 31

Heavy rain occurred in northern parts of the state while light to moderate rain lashed central and western parts during the past 24 hours, said officials of Patna Meteorological Centre on Tuesday.

Meteorological conditions have become favourable for heavy rain in the state for the next four days, said weathermen.

As per the daily bulletin issued, Forbesganj received 120mm rain, Kishanganj 110mm, Singhwshwar 100mm, Motihari 70mm, Hasanpur and Sabour 60mm each. The state capital Patna recorded 4 mm rain between 8:30 am to 5:30 pm while Vaishali 20mm, Banka 14mm and Valmikinagar 10mm in the daytime.

According to the five-day forecast, widespread to fairly widespread rain is likely over the state till July 31. The MeT has also issued an orange-colour warning for Sheikhpura, Nawada and Jamui for Wednesday.

Amit Sinha, “As per current numerical model and radar observation, a low-pressure area has formed over north Bay of Bengal which is also associated with cyclonic circulation. The weather system is likely to gradually shift westwards across West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar in the next three to four days. Under the influence, the state is expected to experience widespread rain for the next four days. Meteorological conditions are favourable for thunderstorm and lightning activities.”

As per India Meteorological Department, Bihar has received around 200 mm rain which is a 33% deficit than normal. The state recorded a 111% surplus in June.

“The state has received 561.6 mm rain between June 1 to July 27, which accounts 19% surplus rain this monsoon season”, Sinha said.