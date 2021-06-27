Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cities / Patna News / Bihar: Two youths died in road mishap
patna news

Bihar: Two youths died in road mishap

Two youths on Sunday morning died after their bike hit a road divider on Bhikhua More on National Highway 30 under the Fatuha police station area
By Mukesh Kumar Mishra, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 10:44 PM IST
Two youths on Sunday morning died after their bike hit a road divider on Bhikhua More on National Highway 30 under the Fatuha police station area. Their bodies were sent for autopsy to the NMCH, police said.

The deceased persons were identified as Sanskar and Sourabh. “The police also recovered the damaged motorcycle from the spot,” said SHO Manoj Kumar Singh.

The accident occurred around 8.30am. The duo was moving towards the highway and Sanskar started rash driving, following which he lost control and badly hit a road divider. Both persons died on the spot and their faces were badly damaged, police said.

On getting information, a police team from Fatuha rushed to the spot and sent bodies for autopsy.

