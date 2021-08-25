Bihar Unlock 6: Religious places to open from Aug 26, shops, schools to function normally

The Bihar government on Wednesday decided to allow opening of religious places and normal functioning of shops, malls, parks from August 26, a day after the current period of Unlock 5 from the lockdown on account of Covid-19 ends on August 25.

Emerging from a meeting of state’s crisis management hroup (CMG) which he chaired, chief minister Nitish Kumar said that after reviewing the Covid scenario in the state, it was decided to allow normal functioning of shops, business establishments, shopping malls, religious places, parks, etc.

At present, shops had to shut at 7 pm.

The state on Monday recorded only nine positive cases and the number of active cases stood at 101.

“From now on, all universities, colleges, technical institutes and coaching institutes will function normally and universities, colleges and schools can conduct exams normally,” Kumar tweeted.

Briefing about the meeting, additional chief secretary (home) Chaitanya Prasad said the provisions of Unlock 6 will remain in force till September 25.

“Schools will function normally and all exams can be conducted as per the Covid norms. All coaching institutes can open. Earlier, coaching classes only for Class 10 and for competitive examinations were allowed,” said Prasad.

The government has also allowed social, political, entertainment related functions, sports events, cultural and religious functions with permission from respective district magistrates. “The DMs will decide on the number of persons that can be allowed to attend these functions,” said the ACS (home).

The government also removed the cap of 50 persons from marriage ceremonies and last rites rituals. However, the ban on orchestra and marriage processions will continue.

Cinema halls, which were allowed to operate at 50% capacity, can now function during their normal hours at the same capacity while gymnasium, swimming pools, restaurants will continue to open with 50% capacity. The cinema halls opened from August 7 with 50% seating capacity but were allowed to operate till 7 pm only while malls were to open on alternate days.

“We need to be alert on the possible third wave as well,” said chief minister Kumar.

Prasad said the state government will facilitate testing of people who are coming from states where Delta variant has made inroads.

Earlier, during Unlock 5, the government had allowed schools for class 9 and 10 to start from August 7 and for classes 1 to 1 to 8 from August 16 with 50% attendance.

The government had during Unlock 5 had also lifted alternate day restrictions for shops but were asked to closed on Sunday.