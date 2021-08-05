Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cities / Patna News / Bihar varsity cancels admission of 24 PG students citing ineligibility
patna news

Bihar varsity cancels admission of 24 PG students citing ineligibility

The students were admitted to the Maithili department, but all of them had obtained BTech degrees at the graduation level, which didn’t meet the eligibility criteria for admission into the PG course
By Bishnu K Jha
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 12:24 PM IST
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The administration of LN Mithila University, Darbhanga, has cancelled the admission of 24 post-graduate (PG) students in Maithili department, after detecting that all of them had obtained BTech degrees at the graduation level, which didn’t meet the eligibility criteria laid down for admission into the PG course, informed a university official, requesting anonymity.

According to the official, the matter surfaced when these students, who were admitted to the 2020-22 batch via an online process due to the Covid-19 pandemic, filled applications for semester examinations. The university administration the detected that none of them had studied Maithili at graduation level, either as main or subsidiary paper.

LNMU cancelled the admission of these students even as a show cause notice was served to head of department (HoD) Maithili. However, incumbent HoD Prof Ramesh Jha, when contacted, pointed out he had assumed charge of the department recently. The students were admitted earlier. He, however, confirmed receipt of a show cause letter in this regard. According to dean students welfare Vijay Kumar Yadav, LNMU administration has constituted a probe committee to initiate an enquiry into the episode and fixed the responsibility for the lapses in this regard.

