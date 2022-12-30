Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bihar: Vessel carrying trucks tilts midstream in Ganga

Published on Dec 30, 2022 03:26 PM IST

The vessel was carrying trucks with material for an under-construction bridge. (PTI (representative))
ByAditya Nath Jha

At least one person was feared drowned after a vessel carrying trucks with material for an under-construction bridge lost balance midstream in the Ganga between Sahibganj (Jharkhand) and Manihari (Bihar) on Friday morning. About five overloaded trucks fell into the river after the vessel tilted.

A search operation for the driver of a truck that fell into the river was underway. “Efforts are being made to get the trucks out of the Ganga,” said Ram Vilas Singh, a local police officer.

Top police and administrative officer including Sahibganj sub-divisional officer Rahulji Anandji and sub-divisional police officer Rajendra Dubey rushed to the scene.

In March, five people were killed after a vessel carrying overloaded trucks lost balance midstream in the Ganga between Samda Ghat in Sahibganj and Manihari.

About 400 pilgrims were drowned when an overcrowded ferry carrying them capsized in the Ganga in Bihar’s Katihar in August 1988.

