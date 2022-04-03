Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar: VIB raids on block supply officer unearth DA worth crores
patna news

Bihar: VIB raids on block supply officer unearth DA worth crores

The disproportionate assets allegedly amassed by the block supply officer included flats in New Delhi, Gurugram and Greater Noida, officials said.
VIB official said a DA case has been lodged against the block supply officer and the bureau is yet to reach the exact valuation for the properties. (Representational Image)
Published on Apr 03, 2022 05:33 PM IST
ByAvinash Kumar

PATNA: The vigilance investigation bureau (VIB) on Saturday conducted raids on block supply officer (BSO) of Mushari block, Muzaffarpur, Santosh Kumar, bringing to the fore massive wealth and property allegedly amassed by him that included flats in New Delhi, Gurugram and Greater Noida, officials familiar with the matter said.

Acting on allegations against him of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income to the tune of 2.42 crore, VIB conducted raids at two places belonging to the BSO at his native village Adalwari (Buddha Colony) in Hajipur of Vaishali district and official residence at Muzaffarpur.

During the searches, the BSO was found in possession of over 13.7 lakh cash, diamond jewellery worth 13 lakh, 1kg each gold and silver ornaments, four-storey building worth about a crore and incriminating documents related to land, plots, flats and other investments.

Verification of various documents of his movable and immovable property was underway at his ancestral house. The raid was carried out with the strength of search warrants, issued by the special judge, Vigilance, Patna against the BSO, who also holds the additional charge of assistant district supply officer (Muzaffarpur, East) Santosh Kumar.

RELATED STORIES

VIB said its sleuths have found Kisan Vikash Patra worth 9.80 lakh, a PPF account in Muzaffarpur which deposited 37 in the name of Santosh’s wife Mamta Kumari. The BSO also invested 25 lakh in different insurance policies.

The seized documents revealed that the BSO purchased a DDA flat in New Delhi worth 17.43 lakh, a flat in Express Tower, Gurugram worth 26 lakh in the name of his wife and another flat in Supertake at Greater Noida worth 21 lakh. The BSO also purchased two shops in Grand Mall of Mithanpura (Muzaffarpur) worth 1.08 crore besides 9 plots in Hajipur and Patna worth 90 lakh.

VIB also found 1.21 crore deposited in separate bank accounts besides 10 lakh investment in other financial units.

VIB officials said the bureau is yet to reach the exact valuation for the properties, “but yes, the price of land in those areas is very high and what BSO owns may cost several crores of rupees”.

VIB official said a DA case has been lodged and preliminary probe suggests that BSO bought property with ill-gotten money. Till the last report came in, the searches were underway by the officials of the VIB. “It is a time-consuming process due to raids concluded on the wee hours,” said a senior official of VIB adding that sleuths were assessing the property.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Avinash Kumar

Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP