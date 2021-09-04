Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
patna news

Bihar villages to be illuminated with solar lights

The state government has recently received a sum of ₹1,100 crore on the recommendations of the finance commission.
By Subhash Pathak
UPDATED ON SEP 04, 2021 11:57 AM IST
Image for representation. (HT File)

After towns, villages across Bihar will be illuminated with street lights. Unlike the urban settlements, street lights in rural areas will be powered with solar energy, officials said.

Emboldened by the assistance allocated by the Centre under the 15th Finance Commission to enhance basic infrastructure in rural areas, the panchayati raj department has proposed to set up at least 10 street lights in each ward across the state.

The state government has recently received a sum of 1,100 crore on the recommendations of the finance commission.

“While the department has used a part of the grant to provide supply water to each household, a certain portion of it would be allocated for installing street lights,” said panchayati raj minister Samtrat Chaudhary, adding that estimates were being made to launch the work immediately after the panchayat elections in December.

The department has recently made a presentation in front of chief minister Nitish Kumar and got his nod to launch the Mukhyamantri Gramin Solar Light Yojna. During the meeting, the CM asked the officials to be particular about the selection of places so that no locality deserving the street lights should be left out.

Additional chief secretary, panchayati raj, Amrit Lal Meena said that a survey to identify suitable places across 1.14 lakh wards of over 8,000 panchayats was underway. “Once it is complete, the department will seek the cabinet nod on the proposal,” added Meena.

