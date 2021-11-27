Bihar winter session likely to be stormy, speaker appeals for smooth conduct

Ahead of the winter session of the Bihar Legislature, Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha appealed to all the parties to ensure its smooth conduct so that maximum issues of public importance could be taken up.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The session, starting November 29 and ending December 3, could witness at least one or two bills - one related to the Bihar technical service commission and another related to private universities.

During an all-party meeting prior to the start of the session, Sinha said that more and more discussions on the issues of public importance on the floor of the House would increase people’s faith in democracy and add to the state’s progress. “In a democratic system, the opposition is also part of the government and therefore both treasury and opposition benches have to contribute in making the session meaningful,” he added.

All the leaders of the political parties assured the Speaker in one voice of their positive cooperation toward smooth conduct of the House but sought timely availability of logical answers to the questions asked in the public interest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the ugly scenes in the House during the Budget session, the brief monsoon session was much smoother, with the smooth run of the question hour and nearly 99% submission of replies to questions.

The Speaker said that the target was to get 100% online replies to questions from different departments and concerned officers have been given necessary instruction in this regard. “I have asked the chief secretary to ensure that nodal officers are nominated in the departments concerned for the coordination so that the answers to the questions asked by legislators are submitted in time,” he added.

The Speaker also asked the officials about the action taken on complaints on misbehaviour by district officials with legislators and asked the chief secretary to take it seriously, else the House would have to use its privilege in this regard.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier this month, the general administration department also issued detailed guidelines for officials regarding their conduct while dealing with elected representatives to give them the utmost respect.

He said that after the winter session, an orientation programme would also be organised for legislators after consultation with the CM. “We will like Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to be there for the orientation programme. The days will be finalised later,” he added.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief whip Lalit Yadav said that the party’s strategy for the forthcoming session would be decided at the legislature party meeting on the first day of the session.

“But our approach has been consistent and clear all through and we would keep raising the issues of public importance and expect the government to give a pointed reply,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Congress legislature party leader Ajeet Sharma said that the party, as well as the entire opposition, would expose multiple failures of the government, which is solely engaged in reviewing prohibition that has failed on the ground but the government refused to accept what is apparent to all.

“Corruption is another issue, as it is not confined to universities alone. Ask a common man and he will narrate the woes, which does not get attention even from the media. Prohibition is now a sham. Young boys and girls are engaged in ferrying liquor bottles as there is unemployment. Development has taken a backseat and the Opposition will raise the issues and seek proper replies. It will like the House to function,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Senior Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader and parliamentary affairs minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said that the government would be ready to face any challenge posed by the opposition as its work was transparent and for inclusive growth.

“We are confident about our bona fide. Bihar government’s zero tolerance to corruption has been apparent right through. Even in the case of universities, the CM, as well as the education department, has demanded a probe. Elsewhere, those indulging in corruption are facing action. As far as prohibition is concerned, the government is serious about it. Those opposing it should say liquor is good. Spurious liquor causes death because people drink it. The opposition should call for stricter enforcement, else it would appear they were supporting illegal legal trade,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}