Bihar woman and her brother in law arrested for killing husband

Bihar police claimed to have solved a case of abduction and murder in 24 hours with the arrest of the victim’s wife Ristana Khatun, 22, and her lover Mohammad Chand, 30, in Purnia district on Wednesday.

The victim, Mohammad Babul, 25, was kidnapped from his cycle repairing shop at Kaliganj on Monday, allegedly by Md Chand- brother in law and lover of Ristana, Md Babul’s wife. Chand and three of his henchmen abducted Babul in a Scorpio and took him to Tulsikuriya village in Dhamdaha, where they strangled him before dumping the body in a bush, about 50 km from where he was kidnapped.

Police traced Chand’s mobile’s location to Pirpainti in Bhagalpur, from where he was arrested. Ristana was the next to be arrested from her in-law’s house at Kaliganj in Purnia. She later confessed to have asked Md Chand to eliminate Babul—who she married about eight months back. Ristana wanted to marry Md Chand after Babul was killed. The Scorpio used in the kidnapping (BR-10 PB 6305) was also seized.

“During the interrogation, Ristana confessed to have planned the killing of her husband with Md Chand. It was her adulterous relation, which led to Md Babul’s murder,” said Purnia superintendent of police (SP) Daya Shankar.

The body of the victim was sent to Purnia district hospital for post-mortem, said police. “Police are carrying out raids to arrest three persons who were allegedly with Md Chand in the kidnapping and killing of Md Babul,” the SP added.