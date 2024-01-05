Bihar woman, prime witness in son’s murder, shot dead ahead of court hearing

PATNA: A 48-year-old woman, the prime witness in the murder of her son, was shot dead outside her house in rural Patna’s Gultera Bazar area on Friday, five days before Runa Devi was to record her statement before a judge presiding over the murder trial. A police officer said Runa Devi earlier lived in Kanchanpur village near Bihta but shifted out after her son’s murder over concern for her life (X/SdpoDanapur)

Runa Devi’s son Kariman Kumar was killed in February 2023 and a murder case was registered on her statement. “Two accused, Shivam and Akshay, were arrested and sent to judicial custody,” said the assistant superintendent of police (ASP), Danapur subdivision, Abhinav Dhiman.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

A police officer said Runa Devi earlier lived in Kanchanpur village near Bihta but shifted out after her son’s murder over concern for her life.

Friday’s attack took place around noon when she was sitting outside her rented house. Four men came to the house on two motorcycles and started firing. Runa Devi collapsed on the spot. As the assailants were trying to escape, some people tried to stop them but stepped back after the assailants opened fire. One of the two motorcycles used by them was left behind. The woman was taken to a local hospital where she was declared dead.

Dhiman said the attack may be the result of a personal dispute over a plot of land rather than her son’s murder trial.

“A case had been lodged against unidentified accused by the Bihta police station in this connection,” he added.

Angry residents blocked the main road passing through the area for several hours after the shooting. The protest ended after senior district police officers came and assured strict action.