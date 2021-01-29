IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar youth gets 20 years jail term for raping minor
patna news

Bihar youth gets 20 years jail term for raping minor

The convict and her family had threatened the survivor’s family, after the minor was raped at her house on April 19, 2019, to not lodge an FIR or else suffer the consequences
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Ara
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:29 AM IST
The convict's family had tried to shield him after the survivor's mother's complaint. (REUTERS)

A special Pocso court cum sixth additional district and session court in Bihar’s Ara city on Thursday awarded 20 years rigorous imprisonment to a youth for raping an eight year old minor girl in April 2019, said a law officer.

The court had found the accused guilty on January 20 this year and the quantum of sentence was announced on Thursday. The judge also imposed a fine of 25,000 on the guilty. The fine will be handed over to the victim.

Both the survivor and the convict are residents of a village situated under Hasan Bazar out post police station, said special public prosecutor Saroj Kumari.

According to the case report, the convict and her family had threatened the survivor’s family, after the minor was raped at her house on April 19, 2019, to not lodge an FIR or else suffer the consequences.

The mother of the survivor, however, lodged a complaint at the Ara Mahila police station. Court had framed charges against the convict on August 19 the same year. Prosecution produced six witnesses during the trial.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
minor raped crime against minors sexual crime
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP