Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar-based trust to set up super specialty hospital in Ayodhya
patna news

Bihar-based trust to set up super specialty hospital in Ayodhya

The Ayodhya skyline seen from the Saryu riverbank. (Deepak Gupta/HT File Photo)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 03:16 PM IST
PTI | , Hindustan Times, New Delhi

A trust which governs one of the most renowned temples of Bihar and is known for philanthropic activities across the state, will set up a super specialty hospital at Ayodhya, its chief said here on Monday. 

Mahavir Mandir Nyas chief Acharya Kishore Kunal, who has been credited with renovation of a temple adjacent to Patna Junction, conspicuous by its tower that soars about 150 feet, disclosed this while talking to reporters here. 

A retired IPS officer, whom the then prime minister V P Singh had appointed as officer-on-special duty to seek rapprochement between Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Babri Masjid Action Committee at the height of the Ayodhya controversy, Kunal has devoted himself to religious activities post retirement. 

The Nyas manages the temple and runs a number of health care facilities in Patna, including a cancer research institute, besides an orphanage. 

“We have proposed to name the hospital, where world class facilities will be on offer, as Raghav Arogya Mandir. The final shape will be given to the process on November 1 when we will be in Ayodhya for the Ramayana Conclave”, he said. 

“It is a matter of pride that our bid has been accepted though big players like yoga exponent and Patanjali group founder Ramdev were also in the race,” said the bureaucrat-turned-religious leader. 

Topics
temple in ayodhya
