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Bihar’s 2 deputy CMs, Nitish’s son get Z category security

Bihar govt upgrades security for deputy CMs and Nishant Kumar to Z category; Shravan Kumar gets Y-plus cover after State Security Committee review.

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 06:17 pm IST
By Avinash Kumar, Patna
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The Bihar home department on Saturday upgraded security for several political figures, granting Z-category cover to the two newly appointed deputy chief ministers and Nishant Kumar, son of former chief minister Nitish Kumar, and extending Y-plus protection to former minister Shravan Kumar, officials familiar with the matter said.

Bihar home department revises security cover for leaders; deputy CMs, son of former chief minister Nitish Kumar get Z

Officials said the government stepped up security for deputy CMs Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav. Both senior Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) leaders will now receive Z-category security cover, as per a notification issued by the state home department.

Joint secretary of the state government Naveen Kumar issued a formal letter to the Director General of Police (DGP) on Saturday, stating that the decisions were made after reviewing the security of specific individuals in a State Security Committee meeting. Z-plus is the highest level of security provided by the government.

The decision followed a review of their existing security arrangements. Along with this, the government also changed the security for many other leaders, which is being seen as a political signal. The security for former deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha was reduced from Z-Plus to Z category to match the present deputy CMs.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Avinash Kumar

Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

nitish kumar
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